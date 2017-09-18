Grand Strand welcomes four-legged hurricane evacuees

Maria has continued to strengthen and is now a category 5 hurricane moving toward the Leeward Islands. A devastating blow to Puerto Rico is possible by Wednesday as Maria approaches the island.More >>
Four-legged Hurricane Irma survivors are waiting for their forever homes at Grand Strand Humane Society. The dogs and cats arrived over the weekend. "We are very fortunate to have some great relationships with many shelters and rescue partners.More >>
According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the number of drownings this year was significantly lower than last summer. In 2016, there were 20 distressed swimmer calls in Myrtle Beach and 13 drownings. Eight of those drownings happened before the 4th of July. This year, there were 15 distressed swimmer calls. One person was pulled from the ocean back in July and died, but it is unclear if drowning was the cause of death. The Myrtle Beach Fire Depart...More >>
One man has been arrested and another man is a person of interest in an incident in which shots were fired at a home on King Edwards Street Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Darlington Police Department.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) are working together after a case of West Nile was reported in the Myrtle Beach area. A DHEC employee confirms the infected person spent the past two weeks between 3rd Ave South and Mr. Joe White Avenue.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.More >>
Maria has continued to strengthen and is now a category 5 hurricane moving toward the Leeward Islands. A devastating blow to Puerto Rico is possible by Wednesday as Maria approaches the island.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
A Baton Rouge man was hospitalized after being attacked by three men who bound him by his hands and feet, beat him with a hammer, burned his genitals, legs, and ears, then locked him in the trunk of a vehicle.More >>
A woman who called police saying her son was threatening to shoot her led deputies to a huge marijuana growing operation in Clayton County.More >>
