City of Myrtle Beach begins spraying and trapping mosquitoes following West Nile report

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- The city of Myrtle Beach and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) are working together after a case of West Nile was reported in the Myrtle Beach area.

A DHEC employee confirms the infected person spent the past two weeks between 3rd Ave South and Mr. Joe White Avenue.

On Monday, Myrtle Beach Public Works crews began spraying the area to contain and prevent the virus from spreading.

With only one case reported Myrtle Beach city spokesman, Mark Kruea, said the best thing people do is educated yourself.

“We are trying to educate folks, making sure they have no standing water around and that they're not breeding misquotes by accident,” said Kruea.

Crews from DHEC have also placed mosquito traps in the area that could later be used for testing.

“Trapping really is to catch a mosquito and examine it to see if that particular mosquito or mosquitoes has any of the disease in it,” said Kruea.

In a press release from the DHEC they recommend these tips to help prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.

•Repellents help keep mosquitoes from biting.

•Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes.

•Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, old car tires, rain gutters and pet bowls.

•Wear light-colored clothing to cover the skin reduces the risk of bites.

