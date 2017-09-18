Three Myrtle Beach men arrested for operating illegal gambling b - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Three Myrtle Beach men arrested for operating illegal gambling business

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three Myrtle Beach men have pleaded guilty to operating an illegal gambling business, according to a release from the United States Attorney District of South Carolina.

The release states that that Lawson Mangum, age 65, Anthony Todd, age 48, and Herbert Todd, age 49, all of Myrtle Beach, SC started an illegal gambling business in 2014.

Mangum would give gambling machines to the Todd brothers who would then install the machines at their various gambling locations.  The Todd brothers would collect the gambling proceeds from the machines and split the proceeds with Mangum. 

SLED, and ICE – Homeland Security seized over 50 illegal gambling machines.

The maximum penalty is 5 years in prison and a fine of $250,000. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

