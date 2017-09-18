Myrtle Beach drownings significantly lower than last summer - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach drownings significantly lower than last summer

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
Connect
Source: Erin Edwards Source: Erin Edwards

 MYRLTE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the number of drownings this year was significantly lower than last summer.

In 2016, there were 20 distressed swimmer calls in Myrtle Beach and 13 drownings. Eight of those drownings happened before the 4th of July.

This year, there were 15 distressed swimmer calls. One person was pulled from the ocean back in July and died, but it is unclear if drowning was the cause of death.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Lacks Beach Service agree that the reason the number of drownings was so much lower this year is because of teamwork and communication. Both departments also went through aquatic rescue training back in May, where they learned how to use jet skis to rescue distressed swimmers. Lacks and Myrtle Beach Fire also added more patrols on the beach this year and they think that was a huge factor in keeping swimmers safe.

 “I know this year we had extra people on that we trained so we went from 20 to 30 people. We’re looking to do another class in the next few months. As we continue to grow our program and work with the police department and beach services and work as a cohesive team I think that’s just going to continue to make our beaches safer,” said Myrtle Beach Fire Lt. Jonathan Evans.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department wrapped up beach patrol for the season on Sunday. Lacks Beach Service will be out on the sand until October.

Both departments say they’re going to start to reflect on this past summer and see what they can change for next year.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Grand Strand welcomes four-legged hurricane evacuees

    Grand Strand welcomes four-legged hurricane evacuees

    Monday, September 18 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-09-18 23:59:47 GMT
    A dog evacuated from Miami waits for his forever home at Grand Strand Humane Society.A dog evacuated from Miami waits for his forever home at Grand Strand Humane Society.

    Four-legged Hurricane Irma survivors are waiting for their forever homes at Grand Strand Humane Society.  The dogs and cats arrived over the weekend. "We are very fortunate to have some great relationships with many shelters and rescue partners. 

    More >>

    Four-legged Hurricane Irma survivors are waiting for their forever homes at Grand Strand Humane Society.  The dogs and cats arrived over the weekend. "We are very fortunate to have some great relationships with many shelters and rescue partners. 

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach drownings significantly lower than last summer

    Myrtle Beach drownings significantly lower than last summer

    Monday, September 18 2017 7:44 PM EDT2017-09-18 23:44:43 GMT
    Source: Erin EdwardsSource: Erin Edwards

     According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the number of drownings this year was significantly lower than last summer. In 2016, there were 20 distressed swimmer calls in Myrtle Beach and 13 drownings. Eight of those drownings happened before the 4th of July. This year, there were 15 distressed swimmer calls. One person was pulled from the ocean back in July and died, but it is unclear if drowning was the cause of death. The Myrtle Beach Fire Depart...

    More >>

     According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the number of drownings this year was significantly lower than last summer. In 2016, there were 20 distressed swimmer calls in Myrtle Beach and 13 drownings. Eight of those drownings happened before the 4th of July. This year, there were 15 distressed swimmer calls. One person was pulled from the ocean back in July and died, but it is unclear if drowning was the cause of death. The Myrtle Beach Fire Depart...

    More >>

  • One arrested, one sought for shooting at Darlington home

    One arrested, one sought for shooting at Darlington home

    Monday, September 18 2017 6:47 PM EDT2017-09-18 22:47:03 GMT
    Left: Ja'Corey Miller, Right: Edward Brown (Source: DCSO)Left: Ja'Corey Miller, Right: Edward Brown (Source: DCSO)

    One man has been arrested and another man is a person of interest in an incident in which shots were fired at a home on King Edwards Street Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Darlington Police Department.

    More >>

    One man has been arrested and another man is a person of interest in an incident in which shots were fired at a home on King Edwards Street Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Darlington Police Department.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly