Three arrested after ICE investigations in the Grand Strand

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people have been arrested after ICE – Homeland Security Investigations in the Grand Strand, according to releases from the United States Attorney District of South Carolina.

The releases state that Israel Mejia-Coyoy, 33, from Myrtle Beach, and Edgar Benjamin Lopez-Morales, 29, from Myrtle Beach were both arrested and charged with Illegal Re-Entry into the United States after Deportation.

Mejia-Coyoy pleaded guilty and will be sentenced at a later date.

Lopez-Morales was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment.

Merav Hizmi, 41, of Surfside Beach, plead guilty to Making False Statements Under Oath to an Immigration Official, after it was discovered she married and Israeli citizen in 1996, came to the United States and, without having been divorced from her Israeli husband, married a United States citizen in 2003. She will be sentenced at a later date.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.