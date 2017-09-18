Motorcyclist killed after Florence County accident

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A motorcyclist has been killed after an accident in Florence County, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 12:30 this afternoon on U.S. 301 near Olanta.

According to Collins, a Toyota was trying to make a left turn onto U.S. 301, when the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was attempting to illegally pass another vehicle.

The Harley Davidson hit the side of the Toyota, and the driver of the Harley, who was not wearing a helmet, died on scene.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Toyota was transferred to a local hospital, and no charges are expected to be filed.

Check back with WMBF News for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.