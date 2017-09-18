Florence deputies seeking information after burglary Saturday ni - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence deputies seeking information after burglary Saturday night

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Surveillance cameras captured video of a man investigators believe burglarized a building on South Church Street in Florence.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary occurred at about 11 O’clock Saturday night.

Investigators are releasing this video of the unknown person, getting into a vehicle, in the hopes someone will help identify him.

Anyone with information about who this person is or where this person may be is asked to call Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 337 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text at #CRIME.

