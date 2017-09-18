Two arrested after Surfside Beach homeowners wake up to burglars in home

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.



SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two people are in police custody for alleged early morning burglary.

According to Town of Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hoffman, 20 year-old Joseph David Ramos and 27 year-old Brian Austin Wall, Jr. face charges of Burglary Petit Larceny and Conspiracy following an incident Monday morning, September 18th.

Surfside Beach Police Officers say they responded to the report of a burglary in progress at a home on South Poplar Drive near 9th Avenue South, when the people living in that home say they awoke to find to men inside.

Chief Hoffman says one of the men was apprehended as he fled the home, the other was arrested some-time later after being identified by investigators.

