Myrtle Beach man sentenced to 15 years after drug conviction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of possessing drugs with the intent to distribute them, according a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

This is 50-year-old Eugene Hardy’s third offense of possession with intent to distribute.

Hardy was convicted last week and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

