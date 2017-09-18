One arrested, one sought for shooting at Darlington home - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

One arrested, one sought for shooting at Darlington home

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Left: Ja'Corey Miller, Right: Edward Brown (Source: DCSO) Left: Ja'Corey Miller, Right: Edward Brown (Source: DCSO)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One man has been arrested and another man is a person of interest in an incident in which shots were fired at a home on King Edwards Street Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Darlington Police Department.

At about 1 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 105 King Edwards Street in reference to shots being fired into a dwelling, states a release from the department. While en route to the call, dispatch informed the officers that a witness saw the subjects reloading and shooting.

As a result of the incident, 19-year-old Darlington resident Ja’Corey Malique Miller was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and discharging a firearm in city limits.

The Darlington Police Department is also looking for 20-year-old Darlington resident Edward Raquan Brown as a person of interest, the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-398-4026.

