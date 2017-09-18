Family holding vigil for missing Heather Elvis Monday night

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A prayer vigil is being held Monday evening in memory of missing woman Heather Elvis.

Elvis’ family announced the vigil on the Find Heather Elvis Facebook page Sunday night, and will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday the Peachtree Landing in Socastee.

Elvis was last heard from on December 18, 2013. Since then, Tammy and Sidney Moorer were arrested in 2014 in connection with her disappearance and charged with kidnapping and murder. The murder charges against the Moorers have since been dropped, and both will still face a jury for kidnapping after Sidney Moorer’s kidnapping trial ended with a hung jury in 2016.

Moorer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for obstruction of justice after a jury found him guilty last month. Tammy Moorer has yet to stand trial in this case.

