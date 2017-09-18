$1.7m project will address Darlington's storm water issues, incl - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

$1.7m project will address Darlington's storm water issues, including stinky ditch

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
2015 photo showing trash in the storm water ditch off Chalmers Street. (Source: City of Darlington) 2015 photo showing trash in the storm water ditch off Chalmers Street. (Source: City of Darlington)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The City of Darlington will be accepting bids Tuesday for a project to dig out and improve several ditches in the city of Darlington, including the foul-smelling ditch of Chalmers Street that residents have been complaining about.

The West Darlington Storm Water Project is expected to cost a total of $1.7 million, and the project will be awarded Tuesday night at a special meeting, according to Darlington City Planner Lisa Rock.

The project will include laying pipe in the ditch off Chalmers Street, a source of smell complaints by residents, which the city worked to address in 2015. The project will address more than this ditch, Rock said, adding that they will be digging out other ditches and laying piping in other sections.

A storm water bond was approved by the City Council in May of this year to borrow up to $1.4 million to be paid back within 15 years, Rock explained. The city received a Rural Infrastructure Authority grand of $445,000 to help pay for the project, along with a recently-instituted storm water fee that generates $130,000 to $150,000 a year to pay for these types of projects.

The city expects to pay $110,000 a year back on the $1.4 million bond, which leaves about $30,000 to $35,0000 a year for other needs.

Rock said the storm water fee currently goes to storm water needs, such as equipment and maintenance, but it does not go to any annually re-occurring needs that this new project will address.

