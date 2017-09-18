$1.7m project will address Darlington's storm water issues, including stinky ditch

The food truck ordinance for the city of Myrtle Beach is moving forward, but before it potentially passes, city leaders want to hear from residents.
The food truck ordinance still has to go through two more readings to get the green light. If it does pass, city leaders will treat it like a trial run for a year to see how it all pans out.
One man has been arrested and another man is a person of interest in an incident in which shots were fired at a home on King Edwards Street Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Darlington Police Department.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was killed in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Warrants obtained Monday allege that the man charged in connection with this shooting was impaired while trying to retrieve the loaded gun, causing it to discharge.More >>
A prayer vigil is being held Monday evening in memory of missing woman Heather Elvis. Elvis’ family announced the vigil on the Find Heather Elvis Facebook page Sunday night, and will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday the Peachtree Landing in Socastee.More >>
The City of Darlington will be accepting bids Tuesday for a project to dig out and improve several ditches in the city of Darlington, including the foul-smelling ditch of Chalmers Street that residents have been complaining about.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
Wearing a clown mask, the man chased the 6-year-old through the neighborhood as a form of discipline, police say.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of hitting a school bus driver and threatening him with a gun.More >>
Two inmates have escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.More >>
