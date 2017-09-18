City leaders want to hear public's opinions about food trucks at public meeting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The food truck ordinance for the city of Myrtle Beach is moving forward, but before it potentially passes, city leaders want to hear from residents.



The food truck ordinance still has to go through two more readings to get the green light. If it does pass, city leaders will treat it like a trial run for a year to see how it all pans out.

At this time, city leaders are still going back and forth on the rules and regulations.

There was a public hearing back in August, but due to recent changes made, the planning commission wants to hear what you have to say about the changes before members go back before council.

City leaders wanted to scale back the number of food truck permits. At first, the planning commissions draft plan had 20, but now city council wants to allow only 12. City Council also reduced the number of places where the ordinance is allowed.

Another change is the hours of operation. Originally, the Planning Commission wanted to allow food trucks to run 5 a.m. to midnight on the weekends and 5 a.m. to 11 p. m. on weekdays, but city council wants them to stay open 24 hours.

The planning commission also added to the plan that food trucks can operate on city property if there is already a vendor permit allowed.

So with these changes, along with changes from the Fire Marshall, the planning commission is putting together a final plan and wants you to be involved in the decision making.

So if you want to hear the plan for the final draft, have opinions about the type of food that would be served, or want to weigh in on what locations you think the food trucks should go, you should plan to attend the meeting.

"We'd also like to hear from some of the businesses, so if there are existing businesses that are restaurant or businesses that sell food and they have some concerns I'd like to hear that, because to date we really haven't heard any concern. What we've heard from the most part are businesses that are interested in having food trucks," Planning Commission Director Carol Coleman said.

The public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at 1:30. If you plan on going it will be at the City Services Building in the Conference Room.

