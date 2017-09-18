Authorities seek to identify man who tried to break into Murrell - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Authorities seek to identify man who tried to break into Murrells Inlet golf store

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Surveillance image of the suspect. (Source: GCSO) Surveillance image of the suspect. (Source: GCSO)

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying man caught on camera as allegedly tried to pry open the doors of a Murrells Inlet golf store.

The suspect reportedly tried to break in to Akers Discount Golf at 5141 Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the GCSO. The store’s security camera captured an image of the man during his failed attempt to pry the store’s doors open.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call GCSO at 843-546-5102.

