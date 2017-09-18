Lawsuit: Longtime Myrtle Beach officer fired because of age discrimination, nepotism

A longtime Myrtle Beach police officer who lost his job in July sued the agency last week, alleging in court papers that he was fired because of his age and a staff member’s desire to see her boyfriend promoted. Filed Thursday by former MBPD Capt. John Kennedy, lawsuit names the department, Police Chief Amy Prock, City Manager John Pedersen and Angela Kegler, the city’s human resources director, as defendants.More >>
A meeting will be held Monday night in hopes of bringing Conway one step closer to deciding whether they will purchase Lake Busbee. Ahead of Monday’s city council meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., the city will discuss the lake's contamination and how feasible it would be to purchase it.More >>
The Darlington Police Department is asking for help from residents to make their community safer. The City of Darlington is looking for people, communities and neighborhoods to get involved.More >>
Maria continues to strengthen and is now a category 2 hurricane moving toward the Leeward Islands. Jose remains a hurricane while Lee continues to not be a threat.More >>
Authorities arrested a man wanted for a shooting in the Hartsville area in March, and while searching the home he was found in, they found a handgun, an AK-47, a shotgun and 14 grams of methamphetamine.More >>
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Wearing a clown mask, the man chased the 6-year-old through the neighborhood as a form of discipline, police say.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
A Ferris wheel malfunction at a state fair left two children stuck on the ride and a worker injured when he tried to rescue them.More >>
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.More >>
The man is expected to face charges of first degree intentional homicide, arson and recklessly endangering safety.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
