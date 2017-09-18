Hartsville man arrested for March shooting found with handgun, AK-47, shotgun, meth

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a man wanted for a shooting in the Hartsville area in March, and while searching the home he was found in, they found a handgun, an AK-47, a shotgun and 14 grams of methamphetamine.

On Thursday, September 14, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office tried to locate a man wanted for attempted murder at a residence in the Kelleytown area of the county, according to a news release. Investigators were given consent to enter the home to search for the wanted person.

Antwaun Tyree Stevenson, 25, of Hartsville, was found inside the residence, the release states. Investigators also found several firearms in plain view. Stevenson is a convicted felon barred from possessing firearms.

Investigators secured a search warrant and found a .40-caliber Glock with an extended magazine, an AK-47 rifle with an extended magazine, a Rossie shotgun/rifle combination and 14 grams of crystal methamphetamine, the release states.

Stevenson is charged with two counts of attempted murder for the shooting that occurred on N. Rolling Rd. in the Hartsville area in March, and faces additional charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking of ice, crank or crack. He is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, and more charges are expected.

