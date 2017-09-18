Hartsville man arrested for March shooting found with handgun, A - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Hartsville man arrested for March shooting found with handgun, AK-47, shotgun, meth

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Foreground: Antwaun Stevenson (Source: DCSO), Background: Some of the weapons seized by investigators. Foreground: Antwaun Stevenson (Source: DCSO), Background: Some of the weapons seized by investigators.
Investigators found a Glock, an AK-47, a Rossie shotgun/rifle combination, and 14 grams of meth. (Source: DCSO) Investigators found a Glock, an AK-47, a Rossie shotgun/rifle combination, and 14 grams of meth. (Source: DCSO)
Antwaun Stevenson. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center) Antwaun Stevenson. (Source: Darlington County Detention Center)

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a man wanted for a shooting in the Hartsville area in March, and while searching the home he was found in, they found a handgun, an AK-47, a shotgun and 14 grams of methamphetamine.

On Thursday, September 14, the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office tried to locate a man wanted for attempted murder at a residence in the Kelleytown area of the county, according to a news release. Investigators were given consent to enter the home to search for the wanted person.

Antwaun Tyree Stevenson, 25, of Hartsville, was found inside the residence, the release states. Investigators also found several firearms in plain view. Stevenson is a convicted felon barred from possessing firearms.

Investigators secured a search warrant and found a .40-caliber Glock with an extended magazine, an AK-47 rifle with an extended magazine, a Rossie shotgun/rifle combination and 14 grams of crystal methamphetamine, the release states.

Stevenson is charged with two counts of attempted murder for the shooting that occurred on N. Rolling Rd. in the Hartsville area in March, and faces additional charges of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking of ice, crank or crack. He is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, and more charges are expected.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • TROPICS: Maria strengthens to a cat. 2. Jose moves up the East Coast staying off shore

    TROPICS: Maria strengthens to a cat. 2. Jose moves up the East Coast staying off shore

    Monday, September 18 2017 8:10 AM EDT2017-09-18 12:10:34 GMT
    Maria: Current ConditionsMaria: Current Conditions

    Maria continues to strengthen and is now a category 2 hurricane moving toward the Leeward Islands. Jose remains a hurricane while Lee continues to not be a threat.

    More >>

    Maria continues to strengthen and is now a category 2 hurricane moving toward the Leeward Islands. Jose remains a hurricane while Lee continues to not be a threat.

    More >>

  • Hartsville man arrested for March shooting found with handgun, AK-47, shotgun, meth

    Hartsville man arrested for March shooting found with handgun, AK-47, shotgun, meth

    Monday, September 18 2017 7:49 AM EDT2017-09-18 11:49:35 GMT
    Foreground: Antwaun Stevenson (Source: DCSO), Background: Some of the weapons seized by investigators.Foreground: Antwaun Stevenson (Source: DCSO), Background: Some of the weapons seized by investigators.

    Authorities arrested a man wanted for a shooting in the Hartsville area in March, and while searching the home he was found in, they found a handgun, an AK-47, a shotgun and 14 grams of methamphetamine.

    More >>

    Authorities arrested a man wanted for a shooting in the Hartsville area in March, and while searching the home he was found in, they found a handgun, an AK-47, a shotgun and 14 grams of methamphetamine.

    More >>

  • Playstation login alerts family to burglary at Myrtle Beach home

    Playstation login alerts family to burglary at Myrtle Beach home

    Monday, September 18 2017 6:40 AM EDT2017-09-18 10:40:08 GMT
    (Source: AP Images)(Source: AP Images)

    A stolen game console alerted a family their home was broken into this weekend. Myrtle Beach Police say the family was visiting a relative when they noticed their son's Playstation account come online. When they messaged the account asking how they got onto it, the user said he bought it from a woman.

    More >>

    A stolen game console alerted a family their home was broken into this weekend. Myrtle Beach Police say the family was visiting a relative when they noticed their son's Playstation account come online. When they messaged the account asking how they got onto it, the user said he bought it from a woman.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly