Darlington Police enlists new help for crime watch teams

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington Police Department is asking for help from residents to make their community safer. The City of Darlington is looking for people, communities and neighborhoods to get involved.

The department has always had crime watch teams, but there is a renewed push to get you and others involved in keeping a watchful eye.

The police chief said the age of social media is presenting new challenges and having new and more eyes watching for criminal activity helps everyone.

"We can't run your crime watch for you. that is something you have to do for yourself. You have to take the initiative to say okay, we need a crime watch in our neighborhood. There are five families here, we are going to get together and we are going to talk once a month, once every two months or whatever it is. If I'm going to be out of town I'm going to call this neighbor and say hey, look watch my house," Darlington Police Chief Danny Watson said.

Police said in addition to forming crime watch teams, you need to be mindful of what you post on social media.

Authorities said wait until you get home to post photos you've taken during the day, that way thieves never know when you house is empty.

For those of you looking to start a crime watch team, it’s a group of people in a neighborhood committing to report and look for things that just don't seem right.

Police work with those groups to help keep the community safe.

If you want to start a group, officers will come and teach you how to effectively identify possible criminal elements and coach you in steps to making sure your neighborhood is not a target.

Police say crime watch groups are especially important during the upcoming holiday season.

Police have these tips to help you not become a target for thieves.

"Make sure you are locking your stuff up, locking your door. Shut your garage door make sure you are not leaving anything exposed in your vehicle... cameras, cellphones, large amounts of cash...whatever it is that you would have in there. just make sure you have them locked up,” Watson said.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.