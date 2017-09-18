Playstation login alerts family to burglary at Myrtle Beach home - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Playstation login alerts family to burglary at Myrtle Beach home

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A stolen game console alerted a family their home was broken into this weekend.

Myrtle Beach Police say the family was visiting a relative when they noticed their son's Playstation account come online. When they messaged the account asking how they got onto it, the user said he bought it from a woman.

After that, the victim called his neighbor to ask them to check their home on Rogers Drive.

The neighbor noticed a front window was cracked open, and the Playstation was missing. When the victim returned home himself he also found his son's X Box 360 was missing.

Both consoles are valued at more than $400.

