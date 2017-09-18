Playstation login alerts family to burglary at Myrtle Beach home

Maria continues to strengthen and is now a category 2 hurricane moving toward the Leeward Islands. Jose remains a hurricane while Lee continues to not be a threat.More >>
Maria continues to strengthen and is now a category 2 hurricane moving toward the Leeward Islands. Jose remains a hurricane while Lee continues to not be a threat.More >>
Authorities arrested a man wanted for a shooting in the Hartsville area in March, and while searching the home he was found in, they found a handgun, an AK-47, a shotgun and 14 grams of methamphetamine.More >>
Authorities arrested a man wanted for a shooting in the Hartsville area in March, and while searching the home he was found in, they found a handgun, an AK-47, a shotgun and 14 grams of methamphetamine.More >>
A stolen game console alerted a family their home was broken into this weekend. Myrtle Beach Police say the family was visiting a relative when they noticed their son's Playstation account come online. When they messaged the account asking how they got onto it, the user said he bought it from a woman.More >>
A stolen game console alerted a family their home was broken into this weekend. Myrtle Beach Police say the family was visiting a relative when they noticed their son's Playstation account come online. When they messaged the account asking how they got onto it, the user said he bought it from a woman.More >>
Coastal Carolina University is stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. The CCU Athletic Department asked members of the community to donate supplies for those affected by the hurricane. Athletes from each sports team gathered in the Springs Brooks Stadium parking lot on Saturday to package and load supplies onto an 18-wheeler.More >>
Coastal Carolina University is stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. The CCU Athletic Department asked members of the community to donate supplies for those affected by the hurricane. Athletes from each sports team gathered in the Springs Brooks Stadium parking lot on Saturday to package and load supplies onto an 18-wheeler.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will be in Myrtle Beach tomorrow to set mosquito collection traps, after a confirmed a case of West Nile virus in the city.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will be in Myrtle Beach tomorrow to set mosquito collection traps, after a confirmed a case of West Nile virus in the city.More >>
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.More >>
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.More >>
The man is expected to face charges of first degree intentional homicide, arson and recklessly endangering safety.More >>
The man is expected to face charges of first degree intentional homicide, arson and recklessly endangering safety.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
Five people were rescued by the Coast Guard after their boat capsized in the surf in Oregon Inlet, Saturday. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, a mariner in the area contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders in Wilmington to tell them that a 54-foot fishing boat flipped in the surf, east of Herbert C. Bonner Bridge.More >>
Five people were rescued by the Coast Guard after their boat capsized in the surf in Oregon Inlet, Saturday. Around 5 p.m. Saturday, a mariner in the area contacted Coast Guard Sector North Carolina watchstanders in Wilmington to tell them that a 54-foot fishing boat flipped in the surf, east of Herbert C. Bonner Bridge.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
A Ferris wheel malfunction at a state fair left two children stuck on the ride and a worker injured when he tried to rescue them.More >>
A Ferris wheel malfunction at a state fair left two children stuck on the ride and a worker injured when he tried to rescue them.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>