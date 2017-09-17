Confirmed case of West Nile in Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Confirmed case of West Nile in Myrtle Beach

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
Connect
Source: www.scdhec.gov Source: www.scdhec.gov

MYRTLE BEACH , SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will be in Myrtle Beach Monday to set mosquito collection traps, after a confirmed case of West Nile virus in the city. A DHEC employee confirms the infected person spent the past two weeks between 3rd Ave South and Mr. Joe White Avenue. They note the virus can only spread from mosquitoes and birds.

 “Usually mosquitoes are feeding off of a dead bird. Birds can harbor the virus and when a bird dies and a mosquito is feeding off of a dead bird, the mosquito gets it and then will bite humans,” said Dennis Rhoades with Doctors Care.

Dr. Rhodes explained that 80% of the people who get West Nile don’t even get sick. The 20% who do show symptoms notice common virus signs like sore muscles or a fever.

“There’s only 1% of people who are infected that will get the encephalopathy, that’s when the brain swells. Those are the people that need to seek care,” said Rhoades.

The doctor said the 1% who receive brain swelling are usually those with weaker immune systems.

“Usually the elderly, those who have immune compromise states like they’re diabetic, kidney disease, things like that,” said Rhoades.

Mayor John Rhodes said the city is now increasing mosquito spraying from 3rd Ave South and Mr. Joe White and throughout the city.

There are things you can do to reduce the risk of catching the virus.

“Get rid of standing water, make sure you’re wearing insect repellent, wear long sleeves out especially between dawn and dusk hours when mosquitos are more active,” said Rhodes.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • CCU students help Hurricane Harvey victims

    CCU students help Hurricane Harvey victims

    Sunday, September 17 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-09-18 01:13:50 GMT
    Source: CCU Facebook pageSource: CCU Facebook page

    Coastal Carolina University is stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. The CCU Athletic Department asked members of the community to donate supplies for those affected by the hurricane. Athletes from each sports team gathered in the Springs Brooks Stadium parking lot on Saturday to package and load supplies onto an 18-wheeler.

    More >>

    Coastal Carolina University is stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. The CCU Athletic Department asked members of the community to donate supplies for those affected by the hurricane. Athletes from each sports team gathered in the Springs Brooks Stadium parking lot on Saturday to package and load supplies onto an 18-wheeler.

    More >>

  • Confirmed case of West Nile in Myrtle Beach

    Confirmed case of West Nile in Myrtle Beach

    Sunday, September 17 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-09-18 01:13:15 GMT
    Source: www.scdhec.govSource: www.scdhec.gov

    The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will be in Myrtle Beach tomorrow to set mosquito collection traps, after a confirmed a case of West Nile virus in the city. 

    More >>

    The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will be in Myrtle Beach tomorrow to set mosquito collection traps, after a confirmed a case of West Nile virus in the city. 

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Maria becomes 7th Hurricane of 2017 Atlantic Season

    TROPICS: Maria becomes 7th Hurricane of 2017 Atlantic Season

    Sunday, September 17 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-09-17 21:25:45 GMT
    Hurricane Maria Path (Sunday update)Hurricane Maria Path (Sunday update)

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As of Sunday evening, Maria intensified to a category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph, heading straight for the Leeward Islands. Jose remains a hurricane while Lee has been downgraded to a tropical depression as of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.  

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As of Sunday evening, Maria intensified to a category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph, heading straight for the Leeward Islands. Jose remains a hurricane while Lee has been downgraded to a tropical depression as of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly