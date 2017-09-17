CCU students help Hurricane Harvey victims - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU students help Hurricane Harvey victims

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina University is stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. The CCU Athletic Department asked members of the community to donate supplies for those affected by the hurricane. Athletes from each sports team gathered in the Springs Brooks Stadium parking lot on Saturday to package and load supplies onto an 18-wheeler.

“Some area businesses have really come together to help with this project as well as our constituency on campus,” said CCU Associate Athletic Director Cari Rosiek.

Donations included things like cleaning supplies, mops, buckets, baby supplies, pet supplies, and school supplies. The 18-wheeler will arrive in Katy Texas on Monday.

“It’s special to see what we’ve done, little old us. We’re just trying to help out the big picture out there,” said student athlete Bobby Holmes.

