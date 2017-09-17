CCU students help Hurricane Harvey victims

Coastal Carolina University is stepping up to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. The CCU Athletic Department asked members of the community to donate supplies for those affected by the hurricane. Athletes from each sports team gathered in the Springs Brooks Stadium parking lot on Saturday to package and load supplies onto an 18-wheeler.More >>
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will be in Myrtle Beach tomorrow to set mosquito collection traps, after a confirmed a case of West Nile virus in the city.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As of Sunday evening, Maria intensified to a category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph, heading straight for the Leeward Islands. Jose remains a hurricane while Lee has been downgraded to a tropical depression as of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Public online records reveal that 32-year-old Jejauncey Harrington has been indicted on numerous charges in relation to the murders of Ella Lowery and her daughter Iyana. 36-year-old Ella Lowery was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville on May 5, 2017. Her daughter, 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, was missing from the home, prompting a 9 day searchMore >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
The eruption of violence late Saturday followed a day of noisy but non-violent demonstrations at suburban shopping malls.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
