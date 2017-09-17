Man charged with killing Marlboro County mother and daughter ind - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

Man charged with killing Marlboro County mother and daughter indicted

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
Jejauncey Fernando Harrington. (Source: Marboro County Sheriff's Office/SLED) Jejauncey Fernando Harrington. (Source: Marboro County Sheriff's Office/SLED)
(Source: Family of Iyana Lowery) (Source: Family of Iyana Lowery)
Ella Lowery (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office/WMBF) Ella Lowery (Source: Marlboro County Sheriff's Office/WMBF)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Public online records reveal that 32-year-old Jejauncey Harrington has been indicted on numerous charges in relation to the murders of Ella Lowery and her daughter Iyana.

36-year-old Ella Lowery was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville on May 5, 2017.

Her daughter, 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, was missing from the home, prompting a 9 day search involving the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and the FBI.

Iyana’s body was found in a creek in McColl, just outside of Bennettsville on May 14.

Arrest warrants for Harrington reveal that DNA recovered at the crime scene and in his car link him to the crimes. Surveillance data, phone and Facebook records, and witness statements also connected him to the case.

Public records reveal Harrington was indicted on Sept. 12 on two counts of murder, kidnapping, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and the use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive.

Check back with WMBF News for more information as this story develops. 

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All RIghts Reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman paralyzed after freak hammock accident

    Woman paralyzed after freak hammock accident

    Sunday, September 17 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-09-17 06:05:03 GMT
    Sunday, September 17 2017 2:05 AM EDT2017-09-17 06:05:03 GMT

    A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.

    More >>

    A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.

    More >>

  • 8 shot in overnight Vista shooting, nightclub deemed public nuisance

    8 shot in overnight Vista shooting, nightclub deemed public nuisance

    Saturday, September 16 2017 9:20 PM EDT2017-09-17 01:20:22 GMT
    (Source: CPD)(Source: CPD)

    In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed. 

    More >>

    In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed. 

    More >>

  • NC's 'Shelly Island' no longer an island

    NC's 'Shelly Island' no longer an island

    Saturday, September 16 2017 8:36 PM EDT2017-09-17 00:36:15 GMT
    Saturday, September 16 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-09-17 00:47:34 GMT
    Shelly Island, which appeared suddenly in June off the North Carolina coast, has now connected with land, losing its island status - for now. (Source: CNN)Shelly Island, which appeared suddenly in June off the North Carolina coast, has now connected with land, losing its island status - for now. (Source: CNN)

    Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again. 

    More >>

    Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly