Man charged with killing Marlboro County mother and daughter indicted

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Public online records reveal that 32-year-old Jejauncey Harrington has been indicted on numerous charges in relation to the murders of Ella Lowery and her daughter Iyana.

36-year-old Ella Lowery was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville on May 5, 2017.

Her daughter, 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, was missing from the home, prompting a 9 day search involving the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, and the FBI.

Iyana’s body was found in a creek in McColl, just outside of Bennettsville on May 14.

Arrest warrants for Harrington reveal that DNA recovered at the crime scene and in his car link him to the crimes. Surveillance data, phone and Facebook records, and witness statements also connected him to the case.

Public records reveal Harrington was indicted on Sept. 12 on two counts of murder, kidnapping, two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and the use of vehicle without permission with intent to deprive.

Check back with WMBF News for more information as this story develops.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All RIghts Reserved.