Search for distressed swimmers in Surfside Beach called off after 4 hours, no missing persons report

Public online records reveal that 32-year-old Jejauncey Harrington has been indicted on numerous charges in relation to the murders of Ella Lowery and her daughter Iyana. 36-year-old Ella Lowery was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville on May 5, 2017. Her daughter, 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, was missing from the home, prompting a 9 day searchMore >>
The boaters were not located and without any missing persons being reported, the call was determined to be a 'good intent' call.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The swimming advisory put into place Thursday for the Singleton Swash in the Arcadia section of Horry County has been lifted, according to officials with the Department of Health and EnvironmentalMore >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We continue to keep an eye on the three tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean: Hurricane Jose and Tropical Storms Maria and Lee. Jose and Lee are expected to pose little to no threat to land, but Maria has its sight set on the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
Tropical Storm Maria is expected to become a hurricane Sunday, joining Hurricane Jose.More >>
In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed.More >>
Auburn QB Sean White was arrested and charged with public intoxication Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m.More >>
