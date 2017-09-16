Search for distressed swimmers in Surfside Beach called off after 4 hours, no missing persons report

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Multiple rescue crews responded to a distressed swimmer call in Surfside Beach Saturday night.

According to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, the call came in at 711 N. Ocean Blvd. in Surfside Beach.

The Surfside Beach Fire Department was assisted by many agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, North Myrtle Beach Water Rescue Team, Horry County Fire Rescue, and the off-shore dredging company.

According to a post on the North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad's Facebook, the search began for two people on a kayak and one person on a paddle board who were reportedly about one mile off shore.

The crews worked together to search 7.5 square miles of ocean for about 4 hours.

The boaters were not located and without any missing persons being reported, the call was determined to be a 'good intent' call.

