Multiple crews responding to swimmer in distress call in Surfsid - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Multiple crews responding to swimmer in distress call in Surfside Beach

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Erin Edwards/WMBF) (Source: Erin Edwards/WMBF)
(Source: Erin Edwards/WMBF) (Source: Erin Edwards/WMBF)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Multiple rescue crews are responding to a distressed swimmer call in Surfside Beach.

According to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, the call came in at 711 N. Ocean Blvd. in Surfside Beach.

This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information. 

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • TROPICS: Three Storms now in the Atlantic, Maria posing threat to Caribbean

    TROPICS: Three Storms now in the Atlantic, Maria posing threat to Caribbean

    Saturday, September 16 2017 11:16 PM EDT2017-09-17 03:16:03 GMT
    3 Tropical Systems3 Tropical Systems

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Jose remains a Category 1 hurricane  with maximum winds of 80 mph. Saturday evening's update from the National Hurricane Center continues to show Tropical Storm Maria threatening the Caribbean while Tropical Storm Lee spins in the open ocean. 

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Jose remains a Category 1 hurricane  with maximum winds of 80 mph. Saturday evening's update from the National Hurricane Center continues to show Tropical Storm Maria threatening the Caribbean while Tropical Storm Lee spins in the open ocean. 

    More >>

  • Multiple crews responding to swimmer in distress call in Surfside Beach

    Multiple crews responding to swimmer in distress call in Surfside Beach

    Saturday, September 16 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-09-17 01:59:32 GMT
    (Source: Erin Edwards/WMBF)(Source: Erin Edwards/WMBF)

    Multiple rescue crews are responding to a distressed swimmer call in Surfside Beach. According to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, the call came in at 711 N. Ocean Blvd. in Surfside Beach. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information.  

    More >>

    Multiple rescue crews are responding to a distressed swimmer call in Surfside Beach. According to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, the call came in at 711 N. Ocean Blvd. in Surfside Beach. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information.  

    More >>

  • breaking

    UPDATE: 5-year-old boy injured in Hartsville shooting has died

    UPDATE: 5-year-old boy injured in Hartsville shooting has died

    Saturday, September 16 2017 6:22 PM EDT2017-09-16 22:22:25 GMT
    A Hartsville man was arrested outside this home after allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy. (Source: Audrey Biesk)A Hartsville man was arrested outside this home after allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A 5-year-old boy was injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>

    A 5-year-old boy was injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly