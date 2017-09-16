Multiple crews responding to swimmer in distress call in Surfside Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Jose remains a Category 1 hurricane with maximum winds of 80 mph. Saturday evening's update from the National Hurricane Center continues to show Tropical Storm Maria threatening the Caribbean while Tropical Storm Lee spins in the open ocean.More >>
Multiple rescue crews are responding to a distressed swimmer call in Surfside Beach. According to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, the call came in at 711 N. Ocean Blvd. in Surfside Beach. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Coastal Carolina scored 18 second-half points and only allowed 116 yards of total offense over the final two quarters, but UAB was able to hold on for a 30-23 victory Saturday afternoon at Legion Field.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a fatal collision on U.S. 521 in Williamsburg County. SCHP’s website says the accident happened around 12:30 this afternoon on U.S. 521 and Seabrooke Road. At this time, there is no additional information, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.More >>
No one was home when the attack started, and when emergency crews arrived to help the driver, the gate was closed.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
