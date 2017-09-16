Multiple crews responding to swimmer in distress call in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Multiple rescue crews are responding to a distressed swimmer call in Surfside Beach.

According to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, the call came in at 711 N. Ocean Blvd. in Surfside Beach.

This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.