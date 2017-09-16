Fatal collision reported in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a fatal collision on U.S. 521 in Williamsburg County.

SCHP’s website says the accident happened around 12:30 this afternoon on U.S. 521 and Seabrooke Road.

At this time, there is no additional information, check back with WMBF News for more information.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.