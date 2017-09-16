Five teens charged after shots fired call in Darlington Friday afternoon

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington officers responded to Lee Street and S. Dargan Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday in reference to a shots fired call, according to Kimberly Nelson with DCSO.

There were no injuries.

Several suspects ran from the scene, but were located within 45 minutes after the call.

Five suspects from the Hartsville and Darlington areas were arrested. Dandriguez Allen, 18, has been charged with attempted murder, according to the Darlington County Detention Center’s website.

Monterrio Tedder, 18, Trevion Tedder, 19, and two minors have been charged with accessory after the fact to a felony.

Darlington County Police Department Captain Watson said, “Thank God no one was injured during this incident. A quick response from our patrol and investigative team as well as the help of the public in notifying us quickly greatly contributed to that.”

The incident is still under investigation by the DCPD. If you have any information on this incident, you're asked to call the Darlington Police Department at 843-398-4026.

