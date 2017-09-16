Two Fort Bragg soldiers charged with first degree murder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Police say two Fort Bragg soldiers are among three men arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of two men in a North Carolina restaurant parking lot.

A news release from the Fayetteville Police Department on Saturday said 20-year-old Ferris Brown, 19-year-old Javier Rashad Johnson and 19-year-old Daivon Tahjai Chambers are each charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Brown and Johnson are active duty soldiers. All three are jailed without bond and it's not known if they have attorneys.

According to police, 18-year-old Dareon Tyrese Cook and 32-year-old Jonathan David Goodman were found in a parked car on Sept. 5 as officers conducted security checks. Cook was pronounced dead at the scene. Goodman died at a hospital on Sept 7.

