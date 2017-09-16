Overturned log truck causes road closures, traffic back up in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An overturned log truck has caused road closures in Conway.

According to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, the truck overturned around noon, but Highway 378 is still closed at Juniper Bay Road. Traffic is significantly backed up in the area.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Avoid the area if possible.

