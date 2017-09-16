West Florence Fire battles early morning apartment fire

pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning in Horry County, according to LcPl. Judd Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 3:40 a.m. on Cates Bay Highway. The identity of the victim has not been released yet. This incident is still under investigation by SCHP, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The West Florence Fire Department battled an early morning fire at an apartment complex on Old Ebenezer Road. According to Captain Anthony Fox with WFFD, the multi-family apartment fire started on the second floor around 5:30 Saturday morning. Several occupants had to be assisted from the building, but there is no information on any reported injuries. The fire was contained in about an hour. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center upgrades Jose to a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning with maximum winds of 80 mph. While Jose poses no direct impacts along the Grand Strand, the waves and rip current risk will be higher through the weekend from the storm's swells out at sea. Wave heights will range around 3 to 5 feet, which mean chest to shoulder height waves. Rip current risks are highest around low tide which is around 11AM today...More >>
New numbers released by Coastal Carolina University’s lodging update and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce reveal decreased tourism numbers in July 2017 compared to July 2016.More >>
Jury finds Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate to appease horror character Slender Man.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
