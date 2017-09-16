West Florence Fire battles early morning apartment fire

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The West Florence Fire Department battled an early morning fire at an apartment complex on Old Ebenezer Road.

According to Captain Anthony Fox with WFFD, the multi-family apartment fire started on the second floor around 5:30 Saturday morning.

Several occupants had to be assisted from the building, but there is no information on any reported injuries.

The fire was contained in about an hour.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

