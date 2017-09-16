TROPICS: Three Storms now in the Atlantic, Maria posing threat to Caribbean

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Jose remains a Category 1 hurricane with maximum winds of 80 mph. Saturday evening's update from the National Hurricane Center continues to show Tropical Storm Maria threatening the Caribbean while Tropical Storm Lee spins in the open ocean.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Jose remains a Category 1 hurricane with maximum winds of 80 mph. Saturday evening's update from the National Hurricane Center continues to show Tropical Storm Maria threatening the Caribbean while Tropical Storm Lee spins in the open ocean.More >>
Multiple rescue crews are responding to a distressed swimmer call in Surfside Beach. According to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, the call came in at 711 N. Ocean Blvd. in Surfside Beach. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
Multiple rescue crews are responding to a distressed swimmer call in Surfside Beach. According to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, the call came in at 711 N. Ocean Blvd. in Surfside Beach. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Coastal Carolina scored 18 second-half points and only allowed 116 yards of total offense over the final two quarters, but UAB was able to hold on for a 30-23 victory Saturday afternoon at Legion Field.More >>
Coastal Carolina scored 18 second-half points and only allowed 116 yards of total offense over the final two quarters, but UAB was able to hold on for a 30-23 victory Saturday afternoon at Legion Field.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a fatal collision on U.S. 521 in Williamsburg County. SCHP’s website says the accident happened around 12:30 this afternoon on U.S. 521 and Seabrooke Road. At this time, there is no additional information, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a fatal collision on U.S. 521 in Williamsburg County. SCHP’s website says the accident happened around 12:30 this afternoon on U.S. 521 and Seabrooke Road. At this time, there is no additional information, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
A University of Kentucky fan who was visiting Columbia for the Gamecock football game on Saturday was one of the eight victims injured in an overnight shooting in Columbia’s Vista.More >>
A University of Kentucky fan who was visiting Columbia for the Gamecock football game on Saturday was one of the eight victims injured in an overnight shooting in Columbia’s Vista.More >>