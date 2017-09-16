TROPICS: Maria strengthens to a cat. 2. Jose moves up the East Coast staying off shore

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Maria continues to strengthen and is now a category 2 hurricane moving toward the Leeward Islands. Jose remains a hurricane while Lee continues to not be a threat.

HURRICANE MARIA: While a US East Coast impact from Maria isn't out of the question, it is simply too far out to give a forecast for exactly where Maria will go once it exits the Bahama islands Saturday, Sept. 23rd.

As of the 8am advisory from the NHC, Hurricane Maria has winds of 110 mph and bearing down on the Leeward Islands of Martinique, Dominica, and Guadeloupe.

Maria's path continues toward the Leeward Islands today and then to Puerto Rico tomorrow, where it could make landfall as a category 4 hurricane with winds over 130 mph.

Hurricane watches have be issued for the Leeward Islands, US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The current track has it heading towards the islands through the middle of this week.

HURRICANE JOSE: Jose's winds have increased now to 90 mph, still remaining a strong category 1 hurricane. Its track northward continues. Jose stays roughly 400 miles off of our coast today and will deliver once again large waves and a high risk of rip currents.

Jose's track will remain out to sea, but there are tropical storm watches along the mid Atlantic and Northeast coasts for peripheral effects from the outer edges of the storm. It is expected to weaken slightly by Wednesday and make a U-Turn off the coast of Cape Cod before dissipating at sea.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LEE: It is off the coast of Africa has winds of 35 mph. Lee will be out to sea and no threat to any land. It will remain as a tropical depression through the early week before fizzling out in the middle of the ocean due to strong wind shear.

