TROPICS: Maria strengthens to a cat. 2. Jose moves up the East C - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TROPICS: Maria strengthens to a cat. 2. Jose moves up the East Coast staying off shore

By WMBF First Alert Weather Team
Connect
Maria: Current Conditions Maria: Current Conditions
Maria's Track Maria's Track
Jose: Current Conditions Jose: Current Conditions
Jose's Track Jose's Track
Lee: Current Conditions Lee: Current Conditions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Maria continues to strengthen and is now a category 2 hurricane moving toward the Leeward Islands. Jose remains a hurricane while Lee continues to not be a threat.

HURRICANE MARIA: While a US East Coast impact from Maria isn't out of the question, it is simply too far out to give a forecast for exactly where Maria will go once it exits the Bahama islands Saturday, Sept. 23rd.

As of the 8am advisory from the NHC, Hurricane Maria has winds of 110 mph and bearing down on the Leeward Islands of Martinique, Dominica, and Guadeloupe. 

Maria's path continues toward the Leeward Islands today and then to Puerto Rico tomorrow, where it could make landfall as a category 4 hurricane with winds over 130 mph. 

Hurricane watches have be issued for the Leeward Islands, US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The current track has it heading towards the islands through the middle of this week.  

HURRICANE JOSE: Jose's winds have increased now to 90 mph, still remaining a strong category 1 hurricane. Its track northward continues. Jose stays roughly 400 miles off of our coast today and will deliver once again large waves and a high risk of rip currents.

Jose's track will remain out to sea, but there are tropical storm watches along the mid Atlantic and Northeast coasts for peripheral effects from the outer edges of the storm. It is expected to weaken slightly by Wednesday and make a U-Turn off the coast of Cape Cod before dissipating at sea. 

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LEE: It is off the coast of Africa has winds of 35 mph. Lee will be out to sea and no threat to any land. It will remain as a tropical depression through the early week before fizzling out in the middle of the ocean due to strong wind shear. 

Download the First Alert Weather App to utilize the tropical tracker feature to keep an eye on all of the storms out at sea. There are also regular video updates on these storms from our First Alert Weather team.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • TROPICS: Maria strengthens to a cat. 2. Jose moves up the East Coast staying off shore

    TROPICS: Maria strengthens to a cat. 2. Jose moves up the East Coast staying off shore

    Monday, September 18 2017 8:10 AM EDT2017-09-18 12:10:34 GMT
    Maria: Current ConditionsMaria: Current Conditions

    Maria continues to strengthen and is now a category 2 hurricane moving toward the Leeward Islands. Jose remains a hurricane while Lee continues to not be a threat.

    More >>

    Maria continues to strengthen and is now a category 2 hurricane moving toward the Leeward Islands. Jose remains a hurricane while Lee continues to not be a threat.

    More >>

  • Hartsville man arrested for March shooting found with handgun, AK-47, shotgun, meth

    Hartsville man arrested for March shooting found with handgun, AK-47, shotgun, meth

    Monday, September 18 2017 7:49 AM EDT2017-09-18 11:49:35 GMT
    Foreground: Antwaun Stevenson (Source: DCSO), Background: Some of the weapons seized by investigators.Foreground: Antwaun Stevenson (Source: DCSO), Background: Some of the weapons seized by investigators.

    Authorities arrested a man wanted for a shooting in the Hartsville area in March, and while searching the home he was found in, they found a handgun, an AK-47, a shotgun and 14 grams of methamphetamine.

    More >>

    Authorities arrested a man wanted for a shooting in the Hartsville area in March, and while searching the home he was found in, they found a handgun, an AK-47, a shotgun and 14 grams of methamphetamine.

    More >>

  • Playstation login alerts family to burglary at Myrtle Beach home

    Playstation login alerts family to burglary at Myrtle Beach home

    Monday, September 18 2017 6:40 AM EDT2017-09-18 10:40:08 GMT
    (Source: AP Images)(Source: AP Images)

    A stolen game console alerted a family their home was broken into this weekend. Myrtle Beach Police say the family was visiting a relative when they noticed their son's Playstation account come online. When they messaged the account asking how they got onto it, the user said he bought it from a woman.

    More >>

    A stolen game console alerted a family their home was broken into this weekend. Myrtle Beach Police say the family was visiting a relative when they noticed their son's Playstation account come online. When they messaged the account asking how they got onto it, the user said he bought it from a woman.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly