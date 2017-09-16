TROPICS: Maria becomes 7th Hurricane of 2017 Atlantic Season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As of Sunday evening, Maria intensified to a category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph, heading straight for the Leeward Islands. Jose remains a hurricane while Lee has been downgraded to a tropical depression as of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Public online records reveal that 32-year-old Jejauncey Harrington has been indicted on numerous charges in relation to the murders of Ella Lowery and her daughter Iyana. 36-year-old Ella Lowery was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville on May 5, 2017. Her daughter, 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, was missing from the home, prompting a 9 day searchMore >>
The boaters were not located and without any missing persons being reported, the call was determined to be a 'good intent' call.More >>
The swimming advisory put into place Thursday for the Singleton Swash in the Arcadia section of Horry County has been lifted, according to officials with the Department of Health and EnvironmentalMore >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
A Franklin Township volunteer firefighter has been suspended indefinitely after appearing to make racist remarks on Facebook.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
Several hours after Auburn's 24-10 homecoming victory over the Mercer University Bears, Auburn police arrested AU's backup quarterback early Sunday morning for public intoxication.More >>
