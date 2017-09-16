TROPICS: Maria becomes 7th Hurricane of 2017 Atlantic Season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As of Sunday evening, Maria intensified to a category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph, heading straight for the Leeward Islands. Jose remains a hurricane while Lee has been downgraded to a tropical depression as of the latest update from the National Hurricane Center.

HURRICANE MARIA: The hurricane has winds of 75 mph and 250 miles from the Leeward Islands.

Maria is projected to intensify even more, to a category 2 hurricane as it moves through the Leeward Islands and Virgin Islands by Monday and Tuesday. Its path continues toward Puerto Rico, where it could make landfall as a category 3 hurricane with winds over 110 mph.

Hurricane watches have be issued for the Leeward Islands, US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The current track has it heading towards the islands through the middle of this week.

We will continue to track this storm as it moves through the Caribbean and potentially the Bahamas. Any mainland US Impacts are still very uncertain at this point, with so many factors affecting Maria's track. We should have a clearer understanding by the middle of this week.

HURRICANE JOSE: Jose's winds have increased now to 90 mph, still remaining a strong category 1 hurricane. Its track northward continues, and this will slowly improve the sea conditions along the Grand Strand over the coming days.

Jose's track will remain out to sea, but there are tropical storm watches along the mid Atlantic and Northeast coasts for peripheral effects from the outer edges of the storm. It is expected to weaken slightly by Wednesday and make a U-Turn off the coast of Cape Cod before dissipating at sea.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION LEE: It is off the coast of Africa has winds of 35 mph. Lee will be out to sea and no threat to any land. It will remain as a tropical depression through the early week before fizzling out in the middle of the ocean due to strong wind shear.

