Tropical Triplets: Tropical Storms Lee and Maria join Hurricane Jose in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Jose remains a Category 1 hurricane with maximum winds of 80 mph. This evening's update from the National Hurricane Center adds two more Tropical Storms in the Atlantic.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a fatal collision on U.S. 521 in Williamsburg County. SCHP’s website says the accident happened around 12:30 this afternoon on U.S. 521 and Seabrooke Road. At this time, there is no additional information, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
\An overturned log truck has caused road closures in Conway. According to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, the truck overturned around noon, but Highway 378 is still closed at Juniper Bay Road. Traffic is significantly backed up in the area. The driver of the truck was not injured. Avoid the area if possible.More >>
Horry County police are responding to Galivants Ferry for a death investigation.More >>
Myrtle Beach Police Officers were involved in the second deadly officer shooting of 2017 early Friday morning, according to Captain Joey Crosby. Officers were called to Spivey Park on 3rd Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, officers discovered the person was armed with a gun. The person reportedly turned and pointed his gun towards officers. “In fear for their lives, officers discharged their weaponMore >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed.More >>
A missing 35-year-old Sumter County woman and her 10-day-old child are back home safely, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
