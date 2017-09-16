TRIPLE TROPICS: Hurricane Watches issued for Caribbean ahead of Maria. Jose and Lee pose little threat.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We continue to keep an eye on the three tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean: Hurricane Jose and Tropical Storms Maria and Lee. Jose and Lee are expected to pose little to no threat to land, but Maria has its sight set on the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean.

HURRICANE JOSE: While Jose poses no direct impacts along the Grand Strand, the waves and rip current risk will be higher through the weekend from the storm's swells out at sea. Wave heights will range around 3 to 5 feet, which mean chest to shoulder height waves. Rip current risks are highest around low tide which is around 11AM today and around noon today. A small craft advisory is in place as well with seas around 5 to 8 feet

As for Jose's track, it remains offshore as a category 1 hurricane, causing some higher and rougher surf along the East Coast. It is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by the middle of next week. Its track into the middle of next week remains uncertain as it takes its turn east. Though it is not projected to make a US landfall, parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts could see the outer edges of the storm, based on its current track.

TROPICAL STORM MARIA: It poses a more menacing threat, especially as its path takes it over the same islands Irma has already decimated. The tropical storm has winds of 65 mph and 500 miles from the Lesser Antilles. Maria is projected to intensify to a Category 2 hurricane as it moves through the Lesser Antilles and Virgin Islands by Monday and Tuesday. Its path continues toward Puerto Rico, where it could make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane with winds over 110 mph.

Hurricane watches have be issued for portions of the Lesser Antilles. The current track has it heading towards the islands by the middle of next week. We will continue to track this storm as it moves through the Caribbean. For now it is too early to tell of any direct US impacts, but we should have a clearer understanding by mid next week.

TROPICAL STORM LEE: It is off the coast of Africa has winds of 40 mph. Regardless of its strength, Lee will be out to sea and no threat to any land. It will remain as a tropical storm until early next week before fizzling out in the middle of the ocean due to strong wind shear.

Download the First Alert Weather App to utilize the tropical tracker feature to keep an eye on all of the storms out at sea. There are also regular video updates on these storms from our First Alert Weather team.