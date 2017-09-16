TRIPLE TROPICS: Hurricane Watches issued for Caribbean ahead of Maria. Jose and Lee pose little threat.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We continue to keep an eye on the three tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean: Hurricane Jose and Tropical Storms Maria and Lee. Jose and Lee are expected to pose little to no threat to land, but Maria has its sight set on the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean.More >>
Multiple rescue crews are responding to a distressed swimmer call in Surfside Beach. According to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, the call came in at 711 N. Ocean Blvd. in Surfside Beach. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
Coastal Carolina scored 18 second-half points and only allowed 116 yards of total offense over the final two quarters, but UAB was able to hold on for a 30-23 victory Saturday afternoon at Legion Field.More >>
The South Carolina Highway Patrol has reported a fatal collision on U.S. 521 in Williamsburg County. SCHP’s website says the accident happened around 12:30 this afternoon on U.S. 521 and Seabrooke Road. At this time, there is no additional information, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
Tropical Storm Maria has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the second active tropical storm behind Hurricane Jose.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
