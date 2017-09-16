Maria slowly exiting Puerto Rico; track remains away from Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday as a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph. The mountainous terrain of Puerto Rico has begun to weaken Maria with winds now falling to 140 mph.

Maria is expected to move away from Puerto Rico this evening and move to just east of the Bahamas into this weekend. By Sunday, the storm will likely be between 400-500 miles to the east of Florida while making a gradual turn towards the north. The official forecast track continues to show this turn while gradually weakening Maria. This means the Grand Strand will likely only see rough surf and large waves from the storm by the beginning of next week.

Hurricane Jose looks to continue to be the saving grace for the East Coast and the Carolinas. Jose is expected to meander around off the New England coast through the weekend as a weakening tropical system. This will help create a weakness in a large area of high pressure over the central Atlantic Ocean. This weakness should allow a path for Maria to take a turn out to sea early next week.

