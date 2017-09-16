Maria remains a category 5, optimistic forecast for Carolina coast

A Pawleys Island man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to drug and weapons charges.More >>
A Pawleys Island man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to drug and weapons charges.More >>
A dental assistant was arrested Monday for allegedly obtaining prescription sedatives unlawfully while on the job.More >>
A dental assistant was arrested Monday for allegedly obtaining prescription sedatives unlawfully while on the job.More >>
Puerto Rico is bracing for the worst as category five Maria moves toward the island.More >>
Puerto Rico is bracing for the worst as category five Maria moves toward the island.More >>
Conway residents have come up with a unique way to honor the two women tragically killed during a bank robbery last month.More >>
Conway residents have come up with a unique way to honor the two women tragically killed during a bank robbery last month.More >>
The City of Darlington will be accepting bids Tuesday for a project to dig out and improve several ditches in the city of Darlington, including the foul-smelling ditch of Chalmers Street that residents have been complaining about.More >>
The City of Darlington will be accepting bids Tuesday for a project to dig out and improve several ditches in the city of Darlington, including the foul-smelling ditch of Chalmers Street that residents have been complaining about.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A couple of Navy nurses are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
A couple of Navy nurses are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
The president was expected to stand before world leaders and a global audience and declare that U.N. members, acting as a collection of self-interested nations, should unite to confront global dangers, according to aides previewing his speech.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
The new locations will be "cantina style," meaning they won't have a drive-through and will serve alcohol.More >>
The new locations will be "cantina style," meaning they won't have a drive-through and will serve alcohol.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>