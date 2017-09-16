Maria now a category 5 hurricane, East Coast threat uncertain - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Maria now a category 5 hurricane, East Coast threat uncertain

By WMBF First Alert Weather Team
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Maria has continued to strengthen and is now a category 5 hurricane moving toward the Leeward Islands. A devastating blow to Puerto Rico is possible by Wednesday as Maria approaches the island.

HURRICANE MARIA: Maria has been rapidly intensifying throughout Monday and now has winds of 160 mph, making it a category 5 storm.  The upgrade in intensity comes following the latest flight from the Hurricane Hunter aircraft.  The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has the storm making landfall in Puerto Rico as a powerful category 4 hurricane late Tuesday night or Wednesday. 

The track then takes Maria to the northeast of the Bahamas by early this weekend. Models are in very good agreement with this track over the next five days.

Once we move past five days, the forecast becomes a bit more uncertain. It's possible that a weakening Jose located off the New England coast could be a game changer. This could weaken the high pressure steering Maria and allow it to turn out to sea. If Jose weakens considerably, or moves away from the Northeast coast,  Maria could possibly take a more western track and be of more concern to the US east coast. It's too soon to speculate which of these scenarios will happen but models have been trending farther out to sea.

