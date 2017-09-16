Major Hurricane Maria approaching Puerto Rico, East Coast threat lower

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Puerto Rico is bracing for the worst as category five Maria moves toward the island.

Winds within Maria were holding at 160 mph as of Tuesday morning. Only gradual weakening is expected as the storm approaches Puerto Rico Wednesday morning with 155 mph winds. There is high agreement among the hurricane models over the next five days and that's allowing for a confident forecast through Sunday.

Maria is expected to move away from Puerto Rico Wednesday evening and make a run just to the east of the Bahamas into this weekend. By Sunday, the storm will likely be between 400-500 miles to the east of Florida while making a gradual turn towards the north.

Hurricane Jose will likely be the saving grace for the East Coast. Jose is expected to meander around off the New England coast through the weekend as a weakening tropical system. This will help create a weakness in the high pressure steering Maria and should allow for a turn out to sea early next week. This is the most likely scenario at this point but we're looking nearly a week ahead. A much weaker Jose could allow for Maria to make a closer pass to the East Coast and we'll be watching for any trends in that direction.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.