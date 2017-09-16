Jose upgraded to Hurricane overnight, more tropical activity in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Jose upgraded to Hurricane overnight, more tropical activity in the Atlantic

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
Hurricane Jose Saturday Morning Hurricane Jose Saturday Morning
Jose Track Update Sat AM Jose Track Update Sat AM
Tropical Depression 14 (no threat to Land) Tropical Depression 14 (no threat to Land)
Disturbance 1 Location Disturbance 1 Location
Disturbance 1 Possible Track Disturbance 1 Possible Track

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center upgrades Jose to a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning with maximum winds of 80 mph. While Jose poses no direct impacts along the Grand Strand, the waves and rip current risk will be higher through the weekend from the storm's swells out at sea. 

Wave heights will range around 3 to 5 feet, which mean chest to shoulder height waves. Rip current risks are highest around low tide which is around 11AM today and around noon on Sunday.

As for Jose's track, it remains offshore as a category 1 hurricane, causing some higher and rougher surf along the East Coast. It is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by the middle of next week. Its track into the middle of next week remains uncertain as it takes its turn east. Parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts could see the outer edges of the storm, based on its current track. 

There are two areas of additional activity in the tropics. Tropical Depression 14 off the coast of Africa has winds of 35 mph, but lacks a defined center of circulation to be classified as a tropical storm. Regardless of its strength, TD 14 will be out to sea and no threat to any land.

A tropical disturbance 700 miles southeast of the Windward islands may pose more of a threat to some of the Caribbean islands already slammed hard by Irma. The cluster of thunderstorms shows some signs of organizing and could become a tropical depression or tropical storm by as early as today. Hurricane or tropical storm watches could be issued for portions of the Lesser Antilles later today, and interests on those islands should closely monitor the progress of this system.

The next names of the tropical storms would be "Lee" and "Maria"

Download the First Alert Weather App to utilize the tropical tracker feature to keep an eye on all of the storms out at sea. There are also regular video updates on these storms from our First Alert Weather team.

  Pedestrian struck and killed overnight in Horry County identified

    Pedestrian struck and killed overnight in Horry County identified

    Saturday, September 16 2017 10:00 AM EDT
    Source: Raycom MediaSource: Raycom Media

     pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning in Horry County, according to LcPl. Judd Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 3:40 a.m. on Cates Bay Highway. The identity of the victim has not been released yet. This incident is still under investigation by SCHP, check back with WMBF News for more information.  

  'It's a very difficult investigation:' Police continue searching for answers in Hartsville shooting that injured 5-year-old boy

    'It's a very difficult investigation:' Police continue searching for answers in Hartsville shooting that injured 5-year-old boy

    Saturday, September 16 2017 9:36 AM EDT
    A Hartsville man was arrested outside this home after allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy. (Source: Audrey Biesk)A Hartsville man was arrested outside this home after allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A 5-year-old boy was injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

  West Florence Fire battles early morning apartment fire

    West Florence Fire battles early morning apartment fire

    Saturday, September 16 2017 9:15 AM EDT
    (Source; WFFD)(Source; WFFD)

    The West Florence Fire Department battled an early morning fire at an apartment complex on Old Ebenezer Road. According to Captain Anthony Fox with WFFD, the multi-family apartment fire started on the second floor around 5:30 Saturday morning. Several occupants had to be assisted from the building, but there is no information on any reported injuries. The fire was contained in about an hour. At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.  

