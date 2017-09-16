Jose upgraded to Hurricane overnight, more tropical activity in the Atlantic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center upgrades Jose to a Category 1 hurricane Saturday morning with maximum winds of 80 mph. While Jose poses no direct impacts along the Grand Strand, the waves and rip current risk will be higher through the weekend from the storm's swells out at sea.

Wave heights will range around 3 to 5 feet, which mean chest to shoulder height waves. Rip current risks are highest around low tide which is around 11AM today and around noon on Sunday.

As for Jose's track, it remains offshore as a category 1 hurricane, causing some higher and rougher surf along the East Coast. It is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by the middle of next week. Its track into the middle of next week remains uncertain as it takes its turn east. Parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts could see the outer edges of the storm, based on its current track.

There are two areas of additional activity in the tropics. Tropical Depression 14 off the coast of Africa has winds of 35 mph, but lacks a defined center of circulation to be classified as a tropical storm. Regardless of its strength, TD 14 will be out to sea and no threat to any land.

A tropical disturbance 700 miles southeast of the Windward islands may pose more of a threat to some of the Caribbean islands already slammed hard by Irma. The cluster of thunderstorms shows some signs of organizing and could become a tropical depression or tropical storm by as early as today. Hurricane or tropical storm watches could be issued for portions of the Lesser Antilles later today, and interests on those islands should closely monitor the progress of this system.

The next names of the tropical storms would be "Lee" and "Maria"

