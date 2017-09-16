FIRST ALERT: Maria weakened by Puerto Rico, chance of SC impacts continue to lower

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday as a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph.

Maria will continue to pull away from Puerto Rico Wednesday night. The mountains of the island have caused Maria to weaken considerably, with winds now down to 110 mph.

Maria is now a category 2 hurricane, and moving to the northwest at 12 mph.

The official forecast track from the National Hurricane Center shows Maria continuing to move away from Puerto Rico Wednesday night and just east of the Bahamas into this weekend. A sharper turn to the north is expected by Sunday and Monday, with Maria passing off the coast of the Carolinas.

Based on the latest forecast track, Maria is forecast to pass 200 to 500 miles east of the South Carolina coast. This would limit any impacts on the Grand Strand to just rough surf and a dangerous rip current threat. While Maria will likely regain some strength the next few days, cooler water, wind shear and dry air will likely cause another weakening trend through early next week.

By Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, Maria may bend back to the west. Depending on how far west the storm moves, areas along the Outer Banks and areas further north could be brushed by Maria's heavy rains and wind.

While the threat to South Carolina continues to lower, changes in the forecast track of Maria remain possible through the weekend and all areas should continue to closely monitor the latest forecasts.

