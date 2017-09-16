FIRST ALERT: Maria weakened by Puerto Rico, chance of SC impacts continue to lower

Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday as a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph.More >>
A bipartisan pair of South Carolina State Senators are proposing a new monument for the State House grounds that would honor a Union African-American Navy officer from the Palmetto State.More >>
A federal grand jury returned a multiple-count indictment for the suspect in August’s deadly bank robbery in Conway.More >>
Since so many people’s information has been compromised by the Equifax breach, there’s a good chance when you go to the company’s website and put in your information, you'll discover that you're also a victim.More >>
A Timmonsville man has been arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing multiple files of child pornography.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
A larger than life cat whose photo by a Florida humane society went viral has been adopted by a South Carolina family.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
