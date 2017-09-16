FIRST ALERT: Maria regains some strength, chance of SC impacts continue to lower

The suspect wanted in connection with the June killing of a cab driver in Conway has been taken into custody after barricading himself into a home on Ole Larry Circle off Juniper Bay Road in the Conway area.More >>
Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday as a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph.
Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico early Wednesday as a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph.
A company that supplied construction materials for Horry County’s five new schools filed a series of lawsuits against the school district, the contractors, a subcontractor and related insurance firms this month.More >>
The exact causes of death are still unknown after three women were found dead on the east side of Lumberton.More >>
New statistics released for the Florence County Sheriff's Office's new traffic team prove the unit does more than catch speeding drivers.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Bernie Casey, a professional football player turned actor known for parts in "Revenge of the Nerds" and "I'm Gonna Git You Sucka," has died.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A gas station worker took her gun from her pocket, cocked it, and shot it, hitting a robbery suspect.More >>
A young girl at Yankee Stadium was injured by a foul ball off the bat of Todd Frazier during a game against Minnesota, leading some New York players to call for protective netting to be extended.More >>
The two men arrested at the scene suffered scrapes and bruises.More >>
Officials at R.B. Stall High School say police are investigating after a picture appears to show a student posting with a gun in a bathroom on campus.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
South Carolina is now part of an Amber Alert issued for an infant reported missing out of North Carolina and the parents accused of taking her are charged with felony child abuse.More >>
