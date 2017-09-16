FIRST ALERT: Maria now a category 3 again, forecast to pass well east of SC coast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After weakening to a category 2 hurricane over Puerto Rico, Maria is gradually gaining strength and is now a category 3 hurricane.

Maria is packing winds of 120 mph and moving to the northwest near 10 mph.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane center calls for Maria to brush the Turks and Caicos Islands in the southern Bahamas through Friday. A sharper turn to the north is expected by Sunday and Monday, with Maria passing well off the coast of the Carolinas.

Based on the latest forecast track, Maria is forecast to pass 200 to 500 miles east of the South Carolina coast. This would limit any impacts on the Grand Strand to just rough surf and a dangerous rip current threat. The threat of rip currents and rough surf will begin to increase through the weekend. While Maria will likely regain some strength the next few days, cooler water, wind shear and dry air will likely cause another weakening trend through early next week.

While forecast models are confident on Maria moving well east of the SC coast, more uncertainty arises by the late part of next week. Several forecast models are showing Maria just meandering or even stalling off the Outer Banks of North Carolina. While this may lead to gusty winds and rain for parts of the NC coast, no direct or damaging impacts are expected.

While the threat to South Carolina continues to lower, changes in the forecast track of Maria remain possible through the weekend and all areas should continue to closely monitor the latest forecasts.

