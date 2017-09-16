FIRST ALERT: Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico; optimistic forecast for Carolina coast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico during the 5am hour as a powerful category 4 hurricane with winds of 155 mph. This puts Maria at the very top of the category 4 scale. Maria may be the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico since the 1930s. As of 8am, Hurricane Maria has weakened slightly, but is still a category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds.

Maria is expected to move away from Puerto Rico this evening and move to just east of the Bahamas into this weekend. By Sunday, the storm will likely be between 400-500 miles to the east of Florida while making a gradual turn towards the north. The official forecast track continues to show this turn while gradually weakening Maria. This means the Grand Strand will most likely only get indirect impacts from the storm in the form of rough surf and large waves by the beginning of next week.

Mobile site users - tap here to see a slideshow showing Maria's current conditions, the latest forecast track, and possible scenarios.

Hurricane Jose looks to continue to be the saving grace for the East Coast and the Carolinas. Jose is expected to meander around off the New England coast through the weekend as a weakening tropical system. This will help create a weakness in a large area of high pressure over the central Atlantic Ocean. This weakness will allow a path for Maria to follow and allow for a turn out to sea early next week. This is the most likely scenario at this point but we're looking nearly a week ahead. A much weaker Jose could allow for Maria to make a closer pass to the East Coast and we'll be watching for any trends in that direction.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.