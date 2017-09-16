FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Hunters find cat 5 winds once again in Hurricane Maria

The Planning Commission will hear from two more stakeholders that will give them input on the proposed entertainment overlay district today. The Oceanfront Merchants Association and Downtown Redevelopment Corporation are expected to speak at the city’s planning commission meeting and give more information on the impacts an overlay district could have.More >>
The Horry County School Board met Monday evening to discuss its five year plan. The meeting consisted mostly of presentations given to the board discussing statistics and numbers relating to things like population, growth and finances.More >>
Maria weakened to a powerful category 4 hurricane after making landfall in Dominica. It is expected to restrengthen again to a cat. 5 storm.More >>
Four-legged Hurricane Irma survivors are waiting for their forever homes at Grand Strand Humane Society. The dogs and cats arrived over the weekend. "We are very fortunate to have some great relationships with many shelters and rescue partners.More >>
According to the city of Myrtle Beach, the number of drownings this year was significantly lower than last summer. In 2016, there were 20 distressed swimmer calls in Myrtle Beach and 13 drownings. Eight of those drownings happened before the 4th of July. This year, there were 15 distressed swimmer calls. One person was pulled from the ocean back in July and died, but it is unclear if drowning was the cause of death. The Myrtle Beach Fire Depart...More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
Conjoined twins named Elijah and Isaac were delivered earlier this month at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.More >>
