FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Hunters find cat 5 winds once again in Hurricane Maria

By WMBF First Alert Weather Team
Closer to east coast scenario Closer to east coast scenario
Maria's track Maria's track
Further out to sea scenario Further out to sea scenario

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shortly after the NHC 5am update came in, Hurricane Hunters located category 5 strength winds within the storm. Maria weakened to a powerful category 4 hurricane for a short time after making landfall in Dominica, but has already started to restrengthen to a category 5 hurricane.

Maria now has 160 mph winds and is moving WNW at 9 mph. Maria is forecast to weaken again to a cat. 4 just before making landfall Puerto Rico tomorrow afternoon. 

The track then takes Maria to the northeast of the Bahamas by early this weekend. Models are in very good agreement with this track over the next five days.

Once we move past five days, the forecast becomes a bit more uncertain. It's possible that a weakening Jose located off the New England coast could be a game changer. This could weaken the high pressure steering Maria and allow it to turn out to sea. While an "out to sea" scenario looks to be the most likely case, if Jose weakens considerably, or moves away from the Northeast coast,  Maria could possibly take a more western track and be of more concern to the US east coast. It's too soon to speculate which of these scenarios will happen but models have been trending farther out to sea.

