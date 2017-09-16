Category 4 Maria headed towards Puerto Rico, East Coast threat uncertain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Maria continues to strengthen and is now a category 4 hurricane moving toward the Leeward Islands. A devastating blow to Puerto Rico is possible by Wednesday as Maria approaches the island.

HURRICANE MARIA: Maria has been rapidly intensifying throughout Monday and now has winds of 130 mph, making it a category 4 storm. Further strengthening is possible as the storm approaches Puerto Rico by mid-week. The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center has the storm making landfall on the island as a powerful category 4 hurricane.

The track then takes Maria to the northeast of the Bahamas by early this weekend. Models are in very good agreement with this track over the next five days.

Once we move past five days, the forecast becomes a bit more uncertain. It's possible that a weakening Jose located off the New England coast could be a game changer. This could weaken the high pressure steering Maria and allow it to turn out to sea. A weaker Jose could allow Maria to move a bit closer to the East Coast. It's too soon to speculate which of these scenarios will happen but models have been trending farther out to sea.

HURRICANE JOSE: Jose continues to weaken as it moves into an area of higher wind shear and colder water temperatures. The storm is expected to move just off the New England coast and slowly wind down. Coastal erosion and heavy rain will be a concern for coastal Northeastern areas. As mentioned before, Jose may end being the driving force behind the track of Maria.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.