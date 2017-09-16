Category 4 Maria headed towards Puerto Rico, East Coast threat uncertain

Horry County Police have identified two individuals accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta Beauty off S.C. 544. According to a Facebook post by Horry County Police, Candace Collins and George Foster, Jr. allegedly robbed the beauty store on August 28. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Collins and Foster are encouraged to call Horry County Police at 843-915-8477.More >>
A motorcyclist has been killed after an accident in Florence County, according to LcPl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened around 12:30 this afternoon on U.S. 301 near Olanta. According to Collins, a Toyota was trying to make a left turn onto U.S. 301, when the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was attempting to illegally pass another vehicle.More >>
Maria continues to strengthen and is now a category 4 hurricane moving toward the Leeward Islands. A devastating blow to Puerto Rico is possible by Wednesday as Maria approaches the island.More >>
Horry County Police officer Kent Donald was fired last week after he ‘misrepresented the truth’ to obtain a search warrant during a 2008 narcotics investigation, according to a disciplinary report obtained by WMBF News. The report, filed September 15, states “it was recently determined by the courts that Officer Donald misrepresented the truth.”More >>
A 5-year-old boy was killed in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Warrants obtained Monday allege that the man charged in connection with this shooting was impaired while trying to retrieve the loaded gun, causing it to discharge.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student, and the two bus drivers have now been fired from their jobs.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
Two inmates have escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.More >>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.More >>
A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of hitting a school bus driver and threatening him with a gun.More >>
