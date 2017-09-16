Pedestrian struck and killed overnight in Horry County identified

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning in Horry County, according to LcPl. Judd Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 3:40 a.m. on Cates Bay Highway near Highway 804 in Conway.

37-year-old Buchanan Barrette, from Conway was killed in the incident, according to Coroner Tony Hendricks.

This incident is still under investigation by SCHP, check back with WMBF News for more information.

