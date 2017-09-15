New statistics reveal decline in tourism numbers in July

Myrtle Beach tourism numbers were down for July 2017. (Source: WMBF)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – New numbers released by Coastal Carolina University’s lodging update and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce reveal decreased tourism numbers in July 2017 compared to July 2016.

CCU’s lodging update compares hotel occupancy rates from week to week to the same weeks the previous year. Friday, they released numbers for the entire summer of 2017.

The average occupancy rate went down by 4.6 percent compared to last year for the time period of May 28 through Sept. 2.

Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, provided WMBF News with a different set of numbers. The statistics compare each month.

The statistics reveal tourism numbers went up in June, but slightly declined in July. August’s numbers aren’t available yet.

Dean says, overall, it’s important to keep in mind that 2016 was a record-breaking year for tourism.

For a breakdown of the summer tourism numbers Dean provided, see below:

