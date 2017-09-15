Horry County jury set to hear case of man who already pleaded guilty to murdering his wife

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A man who pleaded guilty in 2010 to murdering his wife is scheduled to get another chance at justice next month after a judge granted him a new trial in last year.

According to a trial calendar from the Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Charles Dean’s murder trial is set to begin with jury selection the week of Oct. 2.

In 2016, Dean was a granted a new trial after pleading guilty to the 2007 stabbing death of his wife, Jill Dean.

A judge granted Dean post-conviction relief after the defendant had already spent six years in prison.

Dean’s reason for seeking a new trial was because he said his attorney gave him bad sentencing advice before he pleaded guilty to slitting his wife’s throat and stabbing her.

He was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

“The applicant testified that prior to his plea, he was under the impression that a 30-year sentence would be an 85 percent sentence and that work credits would be available,” according to court documents.

Dean maintained that his attorney did not tell him a 30-year sentence for murder would be day-for-day. In his appeal, he noted that if he had known that, he would have taken his chances with a jury.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.