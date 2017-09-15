Horry County jury set to hear case of man who already pleaded guilty to murdering his wife

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed a case of West Nile Virus in Myrtle Beach, according to city spokesperson Mark Kruea.More >>
A man who pleaded guilty in 2010 to murdering his wife is scheduled to get another chance at justice next month after a judge granted him a new trial in last year.More >>
Police are calling it a homicide after the bodies of two siblings were found in a home in the Galivants Ferry area Thursday night.More >>
The Singleton Swash in the Arcadia section of Horry County has been placed under a swimming advisory, according to officials with the Department of Health and Environmental.More >>
Three people were injured in a golf cart crash that happened in the Garden City area Friday afternoon.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
A death investigation at an LSU fraternity house is being conducted after an 18-year-old died.More >>
