Case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed a case of West Nile Virus in Myrtle Beach, according to city spokesperson Mark Kruea.

DHEC officials report the infected person spent the past two weeks in the area between Third Avenue South and Mr. Joe White Avenue, Kruea said.

City officials will increase mosquito spraying in that area as a precaution. Any standing water will also be treated with mosquito larvicide briquettes.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through infected mosquitoes and birds, and not between humans or other mammals.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.