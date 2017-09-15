Swim advisory for Singleton Swash area in Horry County lifted

A 5-year-old boy was injured in an early-morning shooting Friday in Hartsville, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
The swimming advisory put into place Thursday for the Singleton Swash in the Arcadia section of Horry County has been lifted, according to officials with the Department of Health and EnvironmentalMore >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We continue to keep an eye on the three tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean: Hurricane Jose and Tropical Storms Maria and Lee. Jose and Lee are expected to pose little to no threat to land, but Maria has its sight set on the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean.More >>
Multiple rescue crews are responding to a distressed swimmer call in Surfside Beach. According to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue, the call came in at 711 N. Ocean Blvd. in Surfside Beach. This is a developing story, check back with WMBF News for more information.More >>
Coastal Carolina scored 18 second-half points and only allowed 116 yards of total offense over the final two quarters, but UAB was able to hold on for a 30-23 victory Saturday afternoon at Legion Field.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
A University of Kentucky fan who was visiting Columbia for the Gamecock football game on Saturday was one of the eight victims injured in an overnight shooting in Columbia’s Vista.More >>
In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed.More >>
Tropical Storm Maria has formed in the Atlantic, becoming the second active tropical storm behind Hurricane Jose.More >>
