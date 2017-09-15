Swim advisory for Singleton Swash area in Horry County lifted

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The swimming advisory put into place Thursday for the Singleton Swash in the Arcadia section of Horry County has been lifted, according to officials with the Department of Health and Environmental.

The advisory was issued because of high bacterial levels in that area of the beach. Information on the DHEC website states swimming is not advised if the bacteria measurement is greater than 104.

Samples taken Thursday at Singleton Swash showed the bacteria level is 9,560, according to DHEC’s website.

