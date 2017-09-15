Elevated bacteria levels lead to issuing of swim advisory for Singleton Swash area in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Singleton Swash in the Arcadia section of Horry County has been placed under a swimming advisory, according to officials with the Department of Health and Environmental.

The advisory was issued because of high bacterial levels in that area of the beach. Information on the DHEC website states swimming is not advised if the bacteria measurement is greater than 104.

Samples taken Thursday at Singleton Swash show the bacteria level is 9,560, according to DHEC’s website.

Swimming is not advised until the levels return to normal.

